Capcom “Aware” Of Monster Hunter Rise Pose Glitch Preventing Players From Opening Save Files

© Capcom

Capcom’s already released a day one update for Monster Hunter Rise, but it seems there’s one other issue it needs to sort out.

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account says it’s “aware” of a glitch that can prevent players from opening a save file and is working on an immediate fix. As explained below, it’s all tied to the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures.

We’re aware of an issue with the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures where setting either to the action bar and quitting the game can cause an error preventing you from opening the same save file the next time you launch the game. We’re working on an update to fix this ASAP.— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter)

March 27, 2021

Until it releases a patch, it’s advised players avoid setting these gestures to the action bar (or remove them, if you already have) and use them from the start menu only.

Early this week, Capcom also revealed Version 2.0 of the game was scheduled for the end of April. It will include several new monsters. Have you encountered the above glitch yourself? How are you finding the game so far? Leave a comment below.

