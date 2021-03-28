NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Capcom “Aware” Of Monster Hunter Rise Pose Glitch Preventing Players...

Gaming

Capcom “Aware” Of Monster Hunter Rise Pose Glitch Preventing Players From Opening Save Files

1 min

132views
97
15 shares, 97 points

“We’re working on an update to fix this ASAP”

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan
Monster Hunter Rise© Capcom

Capcom’s already released a day one update for Monster Hunter Rise, but it seems there’s one other issue it needs to sort out.

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account says it’s “aware” of a glitch that can prevent players from opening a save file and is working on an immediate fix. As explained below, it’s all tied to the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures.

Until it releases a patch, it’s advised players avoid setting these gestures to the action bar (or remove them, if you already have) and use them from the start menu only.

Early this week, Capcom also revealed Version 2.0 of the game was scheduled for the end of April. It will include several new monsters. Have you encountered the above glitch yourself? How are you finding the game so far? Leave a comment below.

[source twitter.com, via siliconera.com]

See Also
Related Games
, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in