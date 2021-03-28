Carol Vorderman stuns in red leather outfit as she celebrates Wales’ Six Nations win

“She’s smart, and she and I have a lot of fun together. She’s got an IQ of 154, mine is 151, it’s great chatting to her, and we both love rugby,” he told The Sun.

Mark, 55, went on to add: “She’s great fun to be with. She looks fantastic, you’d never know she was 60.”

After seeing the remarks, Carol took to Twitter in view of her 458,500 followers, saying: “Lols… my mate @MarkLabbett being kind in an article this weekend [thumbs up emojis].”

Carol said earlier this year that while she is still single, she has been dating.