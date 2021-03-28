Clocks change: You could be at risk of sundown syndrome from today – what is it?

This disorientation can put people at risk of developing sundown syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the term “sundowning” refers to a state of confusion occurring in the late afternoon and spanning into the night.

“Sundowning can cause a variety of behaviours, such as confusion, anxiety, aggression or ignoring directions. Sundowning can also lead to pacing or wandering.”

As the health body explains, disruption of the body’s internal clock can increase your risk.

