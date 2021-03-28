Devastating Tornadoes Batter Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee

After a series of tornadoes and storms swept through the Southeast and left at least six people dead, crews began cleanup efforts and residents took stock of the destruction.

The barrage of tornadoes, hail and rain began on Thursday, tearing apart homes and leaving debris strewn across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Early Friday morning, crews searched through the wreckage for people who may have been killed or injured, and cleared roads of trees and downed power lines.

Fatalities were reported in Alabama and Georgia, including two people who lived in mobile homes and a family of three, officials said.

Hannah Carter of Trussville, Ala., rode out the storm at home. She put helmets on her children and took refuge with them, her husband and their dog in a closet.