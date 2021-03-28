Downloading these popular Android and iPhone apps could leave you with a big bill to pay

It’s clearly a big problem, Avast has said this latest batch of applications have already been downloaded over one billion times between iPhone and Android and generated a staggering $ 400 million (£300 million) in revenue for the developers behind these “fleeceware” apps.
To tempt users into downloading them, the developers offer a free trial, but once this is over, the automatic fees begin to start taking money from bank accounts associated with your Play Store or App Store account. Of course, this is the same way that legitimate apps, like Candy Crush, work – but what separates “fleeceware” is that you’re often charged without getting anything in return, or charged an exorbitant amount for what you’re getting in return (a few wallpapers, for example).
One of the apps spotted by Avast offers a short free trial but once that has ended, users then get charged a whopping $ 66 per week subscription, potentially costing the victim $ 3,432 (£2,500) per year unless cancelled.
READ MORE: WhatsApp warning: new messaging block confirmed for some iPhone users
To avoid fleeceware, Avast says:
• Be careful with free trials of less than a week. Applications that offer free trials for very short periods should be handled with caution. Make sure you understand how much you will be charged and that the app is worth the recurring fee.
• Be sceptical of viral advertisements for apps. The advertisements for fleeceware are likely to have enticing messaging and images to attract users’ attention. They likely do not reflect the actual functionality of the application.
• Read the small print. A closer look will likely reveal the true price of the app. Read the application’s details carefully, paying close attention to the ‘In-app purchases’ sections. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the conditions of what you’re subscribing to, even if it is a free trial, as there may be automatic charges thereafter.
• Secure your payments. Ensure that your payment methods are locked behind a password or biometric check. This can prevent accidental subscriptions by children as well.
Android users need to delete the following apps from their devices ~
Piano Free – Keyboard with Magic Tiles Music Games
edjing Mix – Free Music DJ app
Real Guitar Free – Chords, Tabs & Simulator Games
Fancy Slime
FortuneScope: live palm reader and fortune teller
ToonMe – Cartoon yourself photo editor
Guitar – play music games, pro tabs and chords!
Drums: real drum set music games to play and learn
Drum Set Music Games & Drums Kit Simulator
Drum Pads – Beat Maker Go
Piano – Play & Learn Music
Beat Maker Pro – music maker drum pad
Magic Face:face aging, young camera, fantastic app
ToonApp: AI Cartoon Photo Editor, Cartoon Yourself
Palm Secret – Palm Reader, Cartoon Photo, Fun
Palmistry
Daily horoscope, palmistry, numerology – Astroline
Insta Story Art Maker for Instagram – StoryChic
FX Master
Karaoke – Sing Songs!
Relax – Daily Palmistry, future baby, palm Scanner
Life Advisor: Baby predict, Palm Reader&Face aging
QR & Barcode Scanner
Palm reader – horoscope, palmistry and divinations
Palmistry: Predict Future by Palm Reading
Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology
Life Palmistry – AI Palm&Gender&Prediction
Motorbike Games 2020 – New Bike Racing Game
Sticky Slime – ASMR Slime Simulator
TeasEar – ASMR Meditation & Slime Simulator Games
Realistic ASMR Slime Simulator
Slime Simulator – Super ASMR Game
BeSticky – Sticker Maker for WhatsApp
DJ it! – Music Mixer
Jambl: Beat Maker & Dj Music Creator
Loop Maker Pro – Music Maker
Piano – music games to play & learn songs for free
Guitar Tuner Pro – Tune your Guitar, Bass, Ukulele
Guitar Play – Games & Songs
Famio: Connect With Family
AiScan: All QR Code, Scanner & Barcode Reader
PDF Document Scanner
Photo Editor Pro – Kooky
Palmistry — a Quick Chinese Palm Reading Guide
SeekMe – Palm Scan Cartoon Camera Baby Prediction
My Palmistry & Astrology: Face Aging & Palm Reader
Jelly: Slimes & ASMR, antistress simulation games
Sticky Slime – Fancy Slime Simulator ASMR
Horoscope 2019 and Palmistry – Everyday Prediction
Slimes satisfy asmr. Make diy. Slime maker
Plant Lens – Plant & Flower Identification
Light Presets
FortuneScan – Predict Future by Palm Reading
Eon – Astrology and Daily Horoscope
Fortunescan – Palmistry, Palm Reader & Horoscope
Stellium Daily Horoscope
PalmistryHD – Palm Reading & Daily Horoscope
Palm Expert – Palmistry, Horoscope & Tarot Reading
Soular
Astrology & Palm Master
Facetory: Face Yoga & Facial Exercises
Blossom – Plant Identification app
Music Zen – Relaxing Sounds
PDF Document Reader
DayStress Relief: Relaxation & Antistress app
Tarot Numerology: card reading
Astrospot: horoscope matches, daily predictions
Perfect Slime Simulator – ASMR & Satisfying game
Face Scan: Horoscope & Astrology
iPhone owners need to delete the following apps from their devices ~
Filterra – Photo Editor
Frames – Picture Collage Maker
Facelab – Face Editor & Beauty
TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress
StoryChic – IG Story Templates
Photo Splash – photo editor
Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology
Sweet Selfie:Photo Editor, Cam
Cartoon yourself & caricature
Astroline: The Daily Horoscope
FLMX – Video Editor
Stickerfy: Sticker Maker
Pixomatic – Background eraser
SpeedPro Slow speed video edit
Fortunescope: Palm Reader
Music Zen – Relaxing Sounds
Sticker Maker – BeSticky
Picsjoy: Photo Editor & Cutout
Photo To Sketch – Drawing book
FX Master
Mood Balance: Journal, Tracker
Presets for Lightroom – Vidl
Jigsaw Puzzle – Brain Games
Lift: Story Maker
Dazzle – Insta stories editor
Baby Sticker- Track Milestones
Life Palmistry – AI Palm & Tag
Girl Games & Fun Cooking Games
Photoly Remove Object & Editor
Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise
VOCHI Cool Video Effects Maker
Lucky Life – Future Seer
Voice Changer – Avatar
Face Seer -Time Traces
Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect
Translator -AI & Real time
Picsloop-Cartoon & D3D Effect
Beat.ly Music Video Maker
Funny Clip Maker
Pixel – Color by Number
Cartoon Photo Editor-Comic Art
Youni – Photo Effects, Presets
UltraFX – Effect Video Maker
Girl Games: Unicorn Slime
Everbloom – Stories Editor
Impresso – Insta Story Editor
PDF Scanner: Document Scan
Zodianic Astrology & Horoscope
Beat.ly – Music Video Maker
Dizzi – Photo & Video Effects
TikCut – Video Editor Tempo MV
Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone
Photic – Pic & Photo Editor
Highlight Story Cover Maker!
Cartoonify Photo Editor Camera
PicMagic- Cartoon Photo Editor
Cartoons Me – Photo Art Editor
Vidos – Music Video Maker
Camera+: Photo Video&Cutout
Piconic – Photo Editor&Collage
Sweet Pics – Baby Photo Editor
FX Mage – Magic Video Effects
Slimy: Anxiety Relief Slime 3D
Frame – Slideshow Video Maker
Auto Sticker Maker Studio
iCons – Icon Changer App +
ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor
MagicFX – Magic Video Effects
Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader
PolyColor – Color by Polygon
Famous: Celebrity Look Alike
BoomArt – Auto Cutout
Slime Boutique by TeasEar
Handset – Second Phone Number
Pixpic Color by Number
SlidePic – Slideshow Maker
Widja – Photo Widgets
Astro+ Horoscope & Astrology
FaceMe－Fun Personality Tests
Watercolor Effect Oil Painting
Widget PLUS+ – Photo & Weather
Wordy – Word Search Adventure
KeyTune – Custom keyboard
aipic – Magic Photo Editor
PicsFX:Photo&Video Editor
Path – Horoscope & Astrology
Magic Makeup – Tattoo Design
tmm – Chat Fiction Stories
Photo Collage – Collageable
Followers+-My Ins Reports
Hub – Story Templates Maker
iWidget Pro : Custom widgets
VidTempo – Music Video Maker
Video Puzzles – Magic Puzzle
Funny Face Swap Me – GIF Maker
Body Editor : Manly Body&Hair
Flame: Smart Online App
Menu Maker!
Fortunescan: Palmistry Online
Video Maker – Photo Effects
edjing Mix – dj app
Guitar – Chords, Tabs & Games
Piano – Lessons & Tiles Games
Beat Maker Go – Make Music
WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games
Metronome – Tap Tempo & Rhythm
Guitar Tuner – Ukulele & Bass
Guitar – real games & lessons
Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games
Piano – Music & keyboard game
Guitar Tuner Pro, Bass,Ukulele
Beat maker pro – DJ Drum Pad
Karaoke Songs – Voice Singing
Piano Crush – Keyboard Games
edjing Pro – music remix maker
DJ it! – Music Mixer Pad
Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker
Guitar Play – Games & Songs
Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game
Loop Maker Pro – Music Maker
Metronome Pro – Beat & Tempo
Equalizer+ HD music player
Bass Booster Volume Power Amp
Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App
ScanGuru: PDF Document Scanner
Drink Water ∙ Daily Reminder
Password Manager – Lock Apps
Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme
RECOLLECT: Color by Number
Avatar Maker Character Creator
Translator Guru: Voice & Text
Ringtones HD ∙ Ringtone Maker
Scanner App ∙ Scan & Sign PDF
Translate Camera – Speak On
0 Comments