Google Maps Street View: Surfer flashes camera in rude public...

Travel

Google Maps Street View: Surfer flashes camera in rude public move

Google Maps[1] Street View has become increasingly popular with users looking to spot unexpected moments happening around the world. Though these incidents are sometimes snapped by accident, others have been planned by the people caught in the images.
Instead, it seems one of the men wanted to pull something of a prank on the camera.

It is clear both men are aware of the camera’s presence, with one of the men looking directly at the camera as he holds both arms up.

With his fingers outstretched, he appears to be waving.

The second of the men, however, took a less traditional approach to greet the camera.

This is not the first time a beachgoer has decided to put on a rather lewd display for the Google Maps Street View cameras.

In Tulum, in Mexico, one couple decided to reveal themselves after they noticed a Google worker gathering images on foot.

The twosome can be seen removing their swimwear, exposing themselves entirely.

They then proceed to run in front of the camera, stopping to pose or make gestures every now and then.

In relation to nudity, Google assures it always blurs images.

A Google spokesperson previously said: “Users can refer to Google’s content policy instructions to understand what content is prohibited and restricted, such as not allowing pornography, explicit or sexually suggestive content.”

