If you’re a meat eater, replace regular mince with leaner, lower-fat options.

In addition, trade red or processed meat for fish, turkey or chicken, or plant-based proteins, such as lentils, soya or Quorn.

As for toppings, opt for reduced-fat cheese rather than regular cheese, and if you’re feeling peckish, choose unsalted nuts instead of crisps.

“Eating high-fibre food can also help to lower your cholesterol,” added the charity.

