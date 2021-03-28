Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling on the state of the border

The number of people who have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border has trended upward since October, and the Biden administration is struggling with how to address the rapid influx of undocumented immigrants. How can robust immigration reform move forward?

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on March 31 for an interview with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar , D-El Paso, and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey will moderate.

They’ll discuss the increase in migrant apprehensions, cramped conditions at Border Patrol facilities and what this all means for Texans.

Register for the conversation here

Escobar, D-El Paso, has represented Texas’ 16th Congressional District since 2019. She sits on the House Judiciary, Armed Services and Ethics committees and is vice chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. Escobar is also co-chair of the Women’s Working Group on Immigration. Previously, she served as El Paso County judge and as county commissioner.

Darling has served as mayor of McAllen since 2013. Previously, he spent 28 years as a city attorney with the city of McAllen and other governmental entities and as a city commissioner for six years. Darling is also the chair of the Lower Rio Grande River Water Authority, Hidalgo-McAllen International Bridge Board and Anzalduas International Bridge Board.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Wednesday, March 31 here and on our social media channels .

