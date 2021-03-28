NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man killed in north Austin shooting, suspect still at large

US

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after another man entered a residence and opened fire, according to police and medics.

First responders were called to the 11100 block of the North I-35 Service Road near Braker Lane at about 11:37 a.m. on Sunday.

APD said a woman reported that a man she didn’t know entered the residence and began shooting at her boyfriend.

The victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police said.

Police said the suspect is at large after the shooting.

