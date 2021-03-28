NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man shot in east Austin; police searching for suspect

US

Man shot in east Austin; police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are looking for a suspect after one man was shot Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS took him to a local trauma center with critical life-threatening injuries.

The call to 6601 Bradley Drive, which is northwest of the Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt, came in to police just before 5 p.m.

At last check, Austin police did not have a description for the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

