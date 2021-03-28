Max Verstappen fumes at Christian Horner after Lewis Hamilton wins epic Bahrain Grand Prix

It wasn’t until three laps to go that Verstappen was finally able to get past Hamilton, but he exceeded track limits in doing so.

Just a few corners later and Verstappen slowed down to let Hamilton back past and it proved to be the last time the Red Bull driver would lead the race.

He came close towards the end in a thrilling finale, but Hamilton was able to hold on.

Verstappen though was left scratching his head as to why he was instructed to give the lead back to Hamilton in the final few laps.