Mercedes must learn from Lewis Hamilton tension and avoid Verstappen...

Sports

Mercedes must learn from Lewis Hamilton tension and avoid Verstappen and Russell decision

“Someone asked me what I thought the driver market would look like next year,” Brown said.

“I believe George is out of contract and has a Mercedes relationship and did a great job in Bahrain last year.

“And Max, I have never seen his contract but understand there is a possibility for him to drive elsewhere.

“Mercedes and Toto are able to attract an awesome line up, so if those two were available and floating around, depending on what Toto does with his current line up, you can see that happening.”

However, that could be a disastrous move as both of the young drivers are willing to do anything to win.

