Our stoic Queen: 'Giving little away of any inner turmoil' after Harry and Meghan talk

She has been unable to meet a number of new grandchildren, including Princess Eugenie’s son August and Zara Tindall’s third child Lucas.
Her husband the Duke of Edinburgh has recently been released from a month-long hospital stay during which he had a heart surgery.
In the same time, her grandson Prince Harry and his wife former-actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, gave a tell all interview with US television presenter Oprah Winfrey.
In it they addressed their leaving the Royal Family, including making accusations of racism within the family relating to their son Archie Harrison.
READ MORE: Queen addresses ‘this difficult year’ after Harry interview in brooch with family message
The expert explained it would be difficult to tell the Queen before the bombshell interview and Philip’s hospitalisation and after because of this stoicism.
“Any ‘before’ and ‘after’ the Oprah interview differences in the Queen’s body language are minimal then, although there are some micro-changes that could be telling.”
At age 94, the Queen has lived through the Second World War and a great many other world events, including catastrophes in the Royal Family.
“Kate’s signature smile had turned into some congruent-looking laughter that was obvious even behind a face-mask and she and William had developed roles as individual royals as well as a solid team of two.”
In other royal news, Camilla Parker Bowles wore a dress in Greece that left fans stunned.
Camilla’s dress was praised by Twitter users.
The Duchess wore a periwinkle blue dress, with a matching full-length jacket.
0 Comments