Reddit DOWN: Is Reddit down right now? Is Reddit not working? Server status latest

Normal service looks to have resumed for Reddit following a widespread outage.

The Reddit Status page at 6.35am pacific time today said they were investigating issues users had reported with a fix rolled out after 7am pacific.

Since that fix was released Down Detector reports of Reddit down have tumbled and dropped sharply.

ORIGINAL: Reddit down reports are on the rise right now, with users reporting issues loading pages and getting server connection error messages today.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has registered a huge spike in Reddit down reports with thousands of reported issues being recorded.

Down Detector UK has – at the time of writing – recorded almost 6,000 Reddit down reports with downdetector.com registering over 26,000 reports of Reddit down.