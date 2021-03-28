REVEALED: Who ACTUALLY paid for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be developed amid EU scandal

Who paid for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be developed?

The AstraZeneca vaccine was an international collaboration between researchers at Oxford University and officials with the pharmaceutical giant.

AstraZeneca has handled synthesis and rollout from several locations, with many of the UK’s jabs coming from local centres.

But the company did not provide the bulk of financial backing, which came from several sources.

Oxford University primarily footed the bill, with its resident Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group quick to rise to the challenge.

In early 2020, the Government offered some help when Matt Hancock announced it would free considerable resources to aid vaccine development efforts.

Ministers provided Oxford University with an additional £65.5 million of tax payer funding to aid their efforts.

