NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Sebastian Vettel 'upset and angry' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying

Sports

Sebastian Vettel 'upset and angry' after Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying

1 min

110views
85
13 shares, 85 points

He added: “Certainly I think there was potential to be a lot faster so we just made it across the flag and then had the issue with the yellow flags during the lap so that made it impossible to come back,”

“It is what it is now so we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

“I’m learning. I think the quali was good and it was positive – not that positive because I only got a lap and a half.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us and we would have hoped for a better start but it is what it is.”

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in