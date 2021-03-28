Some iPhone and Android phones could be forced to censor ALL porn automatically

The maximum fine currently stands at $ 10 (roughly £7.50) for each individual violation. The bill is a little vague about exactly what constitutes “harmful” content, which can include “any description or representation” of nudity or sexual conduct which doesn’t have any “artistic, political, or scientific value” for minors.
Apple, which is behind the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and Google, which designs Android – the most mobile operating system on the planet, have both built-in parental controls to their software. However, neither of these options are the default. Instead, users need to seek out these options within the settings and enable them.
Anti-pornography group National Centre on Sexual Exploitation, which has been a strong voice in support of the bill, argues these optional filters are too complicated to activate, “leaving most parents helpless to protect their kids online”. The law in Utah aims to flip the dynamic – making the restrictions the default, rather than an optional tool.
READ NEXT
Instagram is the most invasive app on your phone, new study reveals
In the UK, there is no such law for manufacturers. However, lawmakers have already introduced similar restrictions for internet service providers. So, if you buy a SIM from O2, EE, and others will not be able to visit any known adult websites until the user confirms they’re aged over 18.
Initially, the UK block kicked-in when there was no indication the owner of the phone (if it’s on contract) or SIM (if it’s a SIM-only card) was over the age of 18. This was later altered to apply when the user of the phone is aged under 18 – no matter the age of the bill-payer.
0 Comments