Texas slated for more than 1 million first doses this week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The near 100,000 dose increase this week comes with the state’s expansion of eligibility to all adults starting Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated the expanded eligibility will allow another 8 to 10 million Texans to get a shot, but those shots won’t be immediately available.

DSHS says it is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties . More than 200,000 additional first doses will go to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.

The state is ordering 587,950 doses intended as a second dose.

Texas has given out more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated. More than 30% of all Texans who are at least 16-years-old have gotten at least one dose.

For seniors in the state, DSHS says more than 60% of them have received one dose, and four in 10 are fully vaccinated.

Central Texas providers expecting doses next week

Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.

TRAVIS COUNTY – 34,260 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health Austin 12,000 – – 12,000 Austin Regional Clinic – Far West Austin – 1,170 1,170 Austin Regional Clinic – South Austin – 1,170 1,170 Austin Regional Clinic – Southwest Austin – 1,170 1,170 Lake Hills Pharmacy Austin – 1,170 – 1,170 Flu Busters LLC. Austin — — 300 300 Seton Medical Center Austin Austin – 14,040 – 14,040 Northwest Hills at Davenport Austin — – 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 12860 US Highway 183 Austin — — 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 2400 South Congress Avenue Austin — — 200 200 H-E-B Pharmacy – 2000 Ranch Road 620 S Ste A Austin — — 100 100 Walgreen’s – 3407 Wells Branch Pkwy Austin — 1,170 — 1,170 Walgreen’s – 2525 W Anderson Ln Austin — 1,170 — 1,170

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 10,300 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park Cedar Park 6,000 – – 6,000 Curative Medical Associates PA Round Rock 3,000 – – 3,000 Encompass Health of Round Rock Round Rock 100 – – 100 Randall’s Pharmacy – 1400 Cypress Creek Road Cedar Park — – 100 100 Randall’s Pharmacy – 5721 Williams Drive Georgetown — — 100 100 Randall’s Pharmacy – 2051 Gattis School Road Round Rock — — 100 100 H-E-B Pharmacy – 3750 Gattis School Road Round Rock — — 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 603 Louis Henna Boulevard Round Rock — — 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 250 University Boulevard Round Rock — — 300 300

HAYS COUNTY – 3,070 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Dripping Springs Pharmacy Dripping Springs 300 300 Austin Regional Clinic – Kyle Kyle — — 500 500 Hays Surgery Center Kyle 200 — — 200 Texas State University Student Health Services San Marcos – 1,170 – 1,170 H-E-B Pharmacy – 641 East Hopkins Street San Marcos — – 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 200 West Hopkins Street San Marcos — — 300 300 Brookshires Pharmacy – 14100 Ranch Road 12 Unit 2A Wimberley — — 100 100 Wimberley Pharmacy Wimberley — — 200 200

BASTROP COUNTY – 2,100 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group Bastrop 2,000 – – 2,000 BMA of Texas Bastrop 100 — — 100

BLANCO COUNTY – 300 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total North Blanco County EMS Blanco 300 – – 100

BURNET COUNTY – 1,770 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total BSW Medical Center Marble Falls Marble Falls – 1,170 – 1,170 H-E-B Pharmacy – 105 South Boundary Street Burnet — — 300 300 H-E-B Pharmacy – 1503 FM 1431 Marble Falls — — 300 300

CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total ASKE Solutions, LLC Lockhart 400 – – 400 BJP Healthcare, LLC Lockhart — – 100 100 H-E-B Pharmacy – 403 South Colorado Street Lockhart — – 100 100 Lockhart Family Medicine Lockhart 100 – – 100 Alemu Medical Home Luling 500 — — 500

GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital Fredericksburg 1,200 – – 1,200

LEE COUNTY – 500 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Brookshires Pharmacy 37 Giddings — – 100 100 Davam Urgent Care Giddings 100 – – 100 Giddings State School Giddings 100 — — 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy Giddings 200 – – 200

LLANO COUNTY – 400 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total HSB Pharmacy Inc Horseshoe Bay 100 – – 100 Corner Drug Llano 100 – – 100 Hill Country Direct Care Llano 200 – – 200

MASON COUNTY – 100 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic Mason — – 100 100

MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total LHD Milam Co Health Dept Cameron 500 – – 500

