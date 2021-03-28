NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Texas slated for more than 1 million first doses this...

US

Texas slated for more than 1 million first doses this week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

3 min

147views
127
18 shares, 127 points

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The near 100,000 dose increase this week comes with the state’s expansion of eligibility to all adults starting Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated the expanded eligibility will allow another 8 to 10 million Texans to get a shot, but those shots won’t be immediately available.

DSHS says it is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties[2]. More than 200,000 additional first doses will go to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.

The state is ordering 587,950 doses intended as a second dose.

Texas has given out more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated. More than 30% of all Texans who are at least 16-years-old have gotten at least one dose.

For seniors in the state, DSHS says more than 60% of them have received one dose, and four in 10 are fully vaccinated.

Central Texas providers expecting doses next week

Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.

TRAVIS COUNTY – 34,260 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public HealthAustin12,00012,000
Austin Regional Clinic – Far WestAustin1,1701,170
Austin Regional Clinic – SouthAustin1,1701,170
Austin Regional Clinic – SouthwestAustin1,1701,170
Lake Hills PharmacyAustin1,1701,170
Flu Busters LLC.Austin300300
Seton Medical Center AustinAustin14,04014,040
Northwest Hills at DavenportAustin300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 12860 US Highway 183Austin300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 2400 South Congress AvenueAustin200200
H-E-B Pharmacy – 2000 Ranch Road 620 S Ste AAustin100100
Walgreen’s – 3407 Wells Branch PkwyAustin1,1701,170
Walgreen’s – 2525 W Anderson LnAustin1,1701,170

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 10,300 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar ParkCedar Park6,0006,000
Curative Medical Associates PARound Rock3,0003,000
Encompass Health of Round RockRound Rock100100
Randall’s Pharmacy – 1400 Cypress Creek RoadCedar Park100100
Randall’s Pharmacy – 5721 Williams DriveGeorgetown100100
Randall’s Pharmacy – 2051 Gattis School RoadRound Rock100100
H-E-B Pharmacy – 3750 Gattis School RoadRound Rock300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 603 Louis Henna BoulevardRound Rock300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 250 University BoulevardRound Rock300300

HAYS COUNTY – 3,070 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Dripping Springs PharmacyDripping Springs300300
Austin Regional Clinic – KyleKyle500500
Hays Surgery CenterKyle200200
Texas State University Student Health ServicesSan Marcos1,1701,170
H-E-B Pharmacy – 641 East Hopkins StreetSan Marcos300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 200 West Hopkins StreetSan Marcos300300
Brookshires Pharmacy – 14100 Ranch Road 12 Unit 2AWimberley100100
Wimberley PharmacyWimberley200200

BASTROP COUNTY – 2,100 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical GroupBastrop2,0002,000
BMA of TexasBastrop100100

BLANCO COUNTY – 300 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
North Blanco County EMSBlanco300100

BURNET COUNTY – 1,770 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
BSW Medical Center Marble FallsMarble Falls1,1701,170
H-E-B Pharmacy – 105 South Boundary StreetBurnet300300
H-E-B Pharmacy – 1503 FM 1431Marble Falls300300

CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
ASKE Solutions, LLCLockhart400400
BJP Healthcare, LLCLockhart100100
H-E-B Pharmacy – 403 South Colorado StreetLockhart100100
Lockhart Family MedicineLockhart100100
Alemu Medical HomeLuling500500

GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Hill Country Memorial HospitalFredericksburg1,2001,200

LEE COUNTY – 500 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Brookshires Pharmacy 37Giddings100100
Davam Urgent CareGiddings100100
Giddings State SchoolGiddings100100
Pieratt’s PharmacyGiddings200200

LLANO COUNTY – 400 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
HSB Pharmacy IncHorseshoe Bay100100
Corner DrugLlano100100
Hill Country Direct CareLlano200200

MASON COUNTY – 100 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason ClinicMason100100

MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
LHD Milam Co Health DeptCameron500500

KXAN Staff

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

127
18 shares, 127 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in