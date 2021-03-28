Virgin Media reveals vitals tips to boost your broadband speeds for free

Virgin Media has just revealed some new hidden tips and tricks to help make sure your broadband connection is beamed around your home at its best possible speeds. If you want your next Zoom meeting to be crystal clear or your nightly Netflix binge to pass by without a stutter then it could be advice that’s well worth taking note of. Although Virgin’s latest help won’t make the physical speeds coming into your property any quicker – you’ll need to pay more for that – some simple changes can have a huge impact on how well things in every room perform.

So, if you are a Virgin Media user and want a free boost here’s the Internet Service Provider’s (ISP) top tips on how to make your broadband better.

First up Virgin says that it’s always a good idea to check your router as some easy changes to its position can vastly improve the internet in your home.

Find your Virgin Hub and check that it’s out in the open and away from any other gadgets that could interfere with it. Signals from baby monitors and cordless phones can be the worst offenders when it comes to breaking broadband signals so try and keep these away from your router.

Another top tip is to keep the Hub upright, with its lights facing into the room. That way your Hub’s strongest WiFi signal goes outwards – not into the floor.

Once you’re happy with where your router is positioned then the next thing that’s good to know about are the different signals that beam out of it.

Like most routers, the Virgin Hub has a standard 2.4GHz band which allows gadgets to connect to the web. This signal is used by most ISPs but, as Virgin explains, with so many people using the same band at the same time, there’s lots of congestion, making information travel slower.

