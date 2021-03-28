Winds of Winter: George RR Martin working on 9 shows & 3 films, will he finish the books?

Another show already confirmed will be based on the short story series about the hedge knight ‘Dunk’ and his squire ‘Egg’ (who is actually the future Aegon V Targaryen).

After that, there is Nymeria, based on the extraordinary life of the warrior Queen who founded the kingdom of Dorne. It takes place a thousand years before the main events in Game of Thrones when Arya would name her direwolf after her.

Flea Bottom will be set in the notorious lowlife slums of Kings Landing and is expected to embrace the lawless, rough edges of the capital’s underbelly.

The Sea Snake will focus on the maritime adventures of Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. He is actually the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, one of the main protagonists of House of the Dragon.

Both these roles have already been filled by Eve Best and Steve Toussaint.

The last of the six is an animated series about which nothing has been confirmed.