Aguero's emotional statement in full as club legend confirms Man...

Sports

Aguero's emotional statement in full as club legend confirms Man City departure

Sergio Aguero has reflected on “a huge sense of satisfaction and pride” on the job he has done at Manchester City after the club revealed the Argentinean will leave at the end of the season.

City’s all-time top goalscorer – who has struck 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club – will leave after 10 years in Manchester[1], while he could improve on his haul of four Premier League[2] titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup in the coming weeks.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that plans are underway for an Aguero statue at the Etihad Stadium, where the forward will be immortalised along with his former teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” Aguero wrote on social media.

“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City[3] for a whole ten seasons – unusual for a professional player this day and age.

Aguero will leave City after 10 years at the club
“Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which i was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love the club – people who will always be in my heart.

“I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world.

“The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others.

“As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans.

“Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level.”

