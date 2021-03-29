Amazon PS5: When is PS5 in stock and available to buy? Restock time, date latest

In a tweet over the weekend the PS5 Instant Twitter posted: “GAME missed restock deadline, So 6-8th April as previously stated. Amazon, JL & Very next week! Disc PS5s low as £550 on eBay, Don’t let scalpers win!”

In terms of when Amazon UK may go live with their next PS5 restock, the retailer’s most recent restocks have gone live before 9am.

The last Amazon UK PS5 restock was Wednesday March 17 around 8.40am while the restock before that was around the same time on Tuesday March 2.

During both of these restocks the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition consoles were in stock and available to buy online.

AMAZON UK PURCHASE LINKS: PS5 DISC CONSOLE – CLICK HERE, PS5 DIGITAL CONSOLE – CLICK HERE