Arsenal have £50m transfer fear as discount Martin Odegaard alternative emerges

Willian defends Arteta

Arsenal ace Willian has jumped to the defence of Mikel Arteta, insisting the Spanish coach is on the right track at the Gunners.

“I think it has the potential to be a great project, it’s a great club, it’s in the hands of a good manager, it has everything to become one of the best managers in the world,” Willian said to ESPN.

“Arsenal has everything to become a powerhouse again, to fight for titles, to play in the Champions League again, that’s what we players want.

“He always tries to talk to the players individually, even on the pitch, when he finishes training he calls the player, explains what he wants from the player, where the player should be, receive the ball… In other words, he is always trying to help the players to be better.”