AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Six coronavirus-like side effects that may...

Health

AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Six coronavirus-like side effects that may follow jab

In clinical trials, some people have reported a sudden feeling of cold with shivering/shaking accompanied by a rise in temperature, possibly with sweating and headache (including migraine-like headaches), reports Public Health England (PHE).

According to PHE, other cold-like side effects reported include:

  • Nausea
  • Muscle aches and feeling unwell.

These side effects typically started within a day of having the vaccine and usually lasting for a day or two, notes PHE.

Experiencing any of the above side effects will doubtless cause confusion for many people as they are strikingly similar to coronavirus symptoms.

