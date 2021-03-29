Billie Eilish: Finneas O’Connell opens up on ‘protecting’ younger sister from ‘creeps’

Today, March 29, 2021, marks the second anniversary of Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The record sold more than 1.3 million copies in three months. Since the album’s release the 19-year-old has become one of the most famous artists in the music industry and has received a lot of attention in her career. Her brother and producer, Finneas, has now opened up on attempting to keep her safe every step of the way.

The artists appeared in an interview with The Sunday Times this weekend where they were asked about trust in the industry. Finneas got candid and replied: “We have a team we really trust and our parents around. “But I always think of it, because of the amount of people we meet. I’m always trying to help facilitate the safest environment for her.” Finneas, who is four-years-older than his sister, then spoke about chaperoning Billie throughout her career. READ MORE: Billie Eilish’s ‘reoccurring nightmares’ inspired her debut album

Finneas continued: “She’s 19 now, but over the past couple of years, she was very young. “And so I’ve wanted to be as protective as I can. I never wasn’t in a room with her when we wrote with other people in the first couple of years. “Part of that was the feeling: ‘I want to keep this kid safe.’ Not to be overbearing, but just a witness. Make sure that nobody is being a creep.” The siblings’ parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, add to the protection and still work closely with them every day.

Billie’s Apple TV Plus documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, showed the parents attending photo shoots, recording sessions and gigs well past her 18th birthday. Last year Maggie revealed the struggles she had with Billie’s upbringing over her reaction to a Justin Bieber song, however. She explained the young star was so “obsessed” with the Canadian singer they considered getting her professional help. Speaking on Apple Music Podcast Me & Dad Radio, she said: “Driving to the dance studio with Billie playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing. And the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying.” DON’T MISS…

Maggie said to Billie: “I just want to say we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly… you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain.” Although Billie’s parents are heavily involved with her work, the artist has not sacrificed anything creatively. Speaking about the themes and ideas behind her first album with Zane Lowe in 2019 the star said: “For me, every song in the album… there is sleep paralysis. There’s night terrors, nightmares, lucid dreams. “Sleep and not sleep have always been a big part of my life. I’ve always had really, really bad night terrors.”