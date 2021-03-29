Call of Duty Cold War 1.14 update time and COD Warzone Mid-Season patch news

Call of Duty Cold War update 1.14 arrives in less than 24-hours and looks set to make some big changes.

Not only will Cold War see various new maps, modes and gun tuning incorporated as part of a mid-season refresh, but Warzone is also getting the patch treatment.

And the good news for some gamers is that Cold War 1.14 can already be downloaded, ready for it to be installed later this week.

According to gamers on PS4, Cold War version 1.14 is now available to pre-load on consoles, weighing in at around 7GB.

It might sound like a small download size, but gamers can also expect some kind of patch to arrive this week for Warzone too.

The only downside is that if you play on the PlayStation 5, the same option will not be available for you to try.

Pre-loading for Cold War is currently only available as an option on PS4, and there has been no word on it being expanded to other console platforms.

But while that might be a bit disappointing for waiting gamers, the relatively small download size should make things easy when it comes to launch time.