Call of Duty Cold War 1.14 update time and COD Warzone Mid-Season patch news

Not only will Cold War see various new maps, modes and gun tuning incorporated as part of a mid-season refresh, but Warzone is also getting the patch treatment.
And the good news for some gamers is that Cold War 1.14 can already be downloaded, ready for it to be installed later this week.
According to gamers on PS4, Cold War version 1.14 is now available to pre-load on consoles, weighing in at around 7GB.
It might sound like a small download size, but gamers can also expect some kind of patch to arrive this week for Warzone too.
The only downside is that if you play on the PlayStation 5, the same option will not be available for you to try.
Pre-loading for Cold War is currently only available as an option on PS4, and there has been no word on it being expanded to other console platforms.
But while that might be a bit disappointing for waiting gamers, the relatively small download size should make things easy when it comes to launch time.
According to the PlayStation Store, Call of Duty Cold War update 1.14 has a scheduled release time set for 5am GMT, on March 30.
Things will be kicking off a little earlier in the United States, with the same patch set to launch at 9am PST.
This has been confirmed as the Cold War Mid-Season update, meaning it will contain all the new modes and maps that have already been teased.
From what has been shared so far, developers Treyarch are planning to share detailed patch notes before launch.
This will provide a rundown on what is being added to the game, although it’s unclear if it will cover Warzone.
Due to the integrated nature of the current Call of Duty games, both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are expected to be patched at the same time.
- LC10
- AK-74u
- MAC-10
- KSP 45
- Milano 821
- Krig 6
- FFAR 1
- Groza
- Magnum
- 1911
- RPG-7
- LMG adjustments
- Launchers buffed against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more.
The FFAR has played a massive role in Warzone Season 2 and it seems destined for at least a small nerf.
Offering incredible bullet velocity and a range that can be expanded to go beyond close quarters, it has become one of the most used.
It will also be interesting to see if the MAC-10 is toned, and what new role is being planned for the Magnum.
