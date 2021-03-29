Car parking scam: Fraudsters steal £1,500 off motorist at pay and display machine

The incident in Brighton should be a major warning to road users with the local council warning drivers to “be aware” when parking. Bahawodin Baha was approached in the car park by a man who was unable to buy a ticket for himself and did not speak English.

They urged road users to report any similar incidents for further investigation.

They said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam performed at one of our Pay & Display machines.

“A bank card was stolen after thieves asked the owner to help them pay for a ticket.

“Please be aware and if this has happened to you, report it to Sussex Police.”