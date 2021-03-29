NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Car parking scam: Fraudsters steal £1,500 off motorist at pay...

Life & Style

Car parking scam: Fraudsters steal £1,500 off motorist at pay and display machine

1 min

102views
87
14 shares, 87 points
The incident in Brighton should be a major warning to road users with the local council warning drivers to “be aware” when parking. Bahawodin Baha was approached in the car park by a man who was unable to buy a ticket for himself and did not speak English.
They urged road users to report any similar incidents for further investigation.

They said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam performed at one of our Pay & Display machines.

“A bank card was stolen after thieves asked the owner to help them pay for a ticket.

“Please be aware and if this has happened to you, report it to Sussex Police.”

Variations of the scam also exist with some fraudsters urging road users to insert a second card to help remove the other one.

This allows fraudsters to steal personal details on two cards instead of one and could double their take.

The fraud is known as the Lebanese Loop and uses a device that captures card information while the suspect watches you enter your pin.

Action Fraud has said the scam isn’t that common but has urged road users to contact their card provider if this happens to them.

Drivers have been urged to enter their card details in front of people and said drivers should always conceal their card as best they can.

The scam comes just months after Richmond Council issued a warning over a similar parking fraud which swallowed drivers cards.

Speaking to Express.co.uk after the incident, Peter O’Driscoll, CEO of RingGo warned machines can be broken into.

He said: “We tend to pick things up from the operators themselves.

“They have either had the machine broken into and someone’s defrauded the council.

“For example cutting a hole inside of the machine or tampering with a lock on the box and then taking the money out.”

Read More

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

87
14 shares, 87 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish