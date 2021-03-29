Car parking scam: Fraudsters steal £1,500 off motorist at pay and display machine

They said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam performed at one of our Pay & Display machines.
“A bank card was stolen after thieves asked the owner to help them pay for a ticket.
“Please be aware and if this has happened to you, report it to Sussex Police.”
This allows fraudsters to steal personal details on two cards instead of one and could double their take.
The fraud is known as the Lebanese Loop and uses a device that captures card information while the suspect watches you enter your pin.
Action Fraud has said the scam isn’t that common but has urged road users to contact their card provider if this happens to them.
The scam comes just months after Richmond Council issued a warning over a similar parking fraud which swallowed drivers cards.
Speaking to Express.co.uk after the incident, Peter O’Driscoll, CEO of RingGo warned machines can be broken into.
He said: “We tend to pick things up from the operators themselves.
“They have either had the machine broken into and someone’s defrauded the council.
“For example cutting a hole inside of the machine or tampering with a lock on the box and then taking the money out.”
