Chelsea hit with Erling Haaland transfer delay as Tuchel makes...

Sports

Chelsea hit with Erling Haaland transfer delay as Tuchel makes Abramovich request

Chelsea join wonderkid race

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign Valencia wonderkid Fabio Blanco.

The three clubs are battling it out to land the 17-year-old, according to Spanish publication AS.

Right winger Blanco has been dubbed ‘the new Ferran Torres’ due to similarities with his former Valencia club-mate, who joined Manchester City in the summer.

He currently plays for the La Liga club’s under-19 side and will be out of contract this summer.

That has alerted Chelsea as well as United and Barcelona – while Real Madrid, City, AC Milan and Juventus are also reported to be interested.

