Community leaders stand by decades-old car club tradition at east Austin's Chicano Park

Mayor Steve Adler and other council members joined the car clubs that meet at Rendon Park on Sunday. Organizers say it’s been a tradition for generations to celebrate cars, music, family and culture in an area that’s known to many as Chicano Park.
However, a high-end apartment complex was built right next to where the car clubs meet.
Some new residents there started reporting noise issues, blocked roadways and large gatherings.
The car clubs say despite the complaints, this is a part of their culture that is not going away.
“We’ve had to deal with gentrification and we’ve had to deal with this development coming in and encroaching on our community,” says Bertha Rendon Delgado, a community organizer and president of the East Town Lake Citizen’s Association. “Those complaints should not be validated because we can’t complain, we have to find a way to embrace that.”
The Weaver apartment complex sent a statement to KXAN Sunday afternoon.
“The Weaver community understands and respects the importance of the weekly car club tradition in the East Austin community. As such, no one ever speaking on behalf of the property or property management has ever asked the car clubs to move or end their Sunday gatherings. We’ve reached out to our residents, car club organizers and East Austin leaders to facilitate better understanding and help find solutions that respect all involved.”
