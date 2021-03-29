Coronavirus symptoms update: Mouth symptoms include loss of taste, dry mouth and blisters

In a latest study, COVID-19 infecting cells in the mouth which in turn affects saliva and cells in the mouth was investigated.

US researchers found evidence that salivary glands are one area in the mouth where the novel coronavirus infects the cells.

It was noted the infection in the mouth accounts for the oral symptoms experienced in patients including a loss of taste, dry mouth and blisters.

Experts hypothesised the mouth may also play a role in transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to the lungs or digestive system via saliva laden with virus from infected oral cells.

Prior evidence has already suggested Covid-19 spreads via mouth and nose secretions, including saliva, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Compared with other oral tissues, cells of the salivary glands, tongue, and tonsils carry the most RNA linked to proteins that the SARS-CoV-2 virus needs to infect cells.

