Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 patch notes out now: BIGGEST. UPDATE. EVER

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has released an extended list of patch notes for update 1.2. After recently giving fans a brief overview of the new update, CD Projekt has returned with a more in-depth look at some of the changes coming to the action RPG. In fact, the patch notes are among the lengthiest and most extensive I’ve ever seen. While the huge Cyberpunk 1.2 update still doesn’t have a release date, CD Projekt has confirmed that the patch is “coming soon”. Barring any last minute delays, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it drops later this week, perhaps on April 1 or April 2. As for the changes, update 1.2 makes various gameplay adjustments, fixes a ton of bugs, and perhaps most crucially of all, improves performance on low powered machines and last-gen consoles. This includes NPC, vehicle and environment streaming improvements on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as fixes for random game freezes and crashes. As previously reported, the NCPD spawn radius has been increased, new steering sensitivity settings have been added, and there’s now a way to get out of a jam when your car gets stuck.

Related articles

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay patch notes… • The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased. • New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users. • Adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably. • Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them. • Minor driving model tune revisions to some vehicles to improve steering, cure excessive body roll and oversteer. • Fixed an issue where aiming while under the effect of the “Berserk” cyberware moved the crosshair with no input from the player. • Adjusted fire rate of the helicopter turret in Love Like Fire. • Police vehicles will no longer immediately despawn after getting into Kerry’s car during Rebel! Rebel! • Fixed an issue where Projectile Launch System had no cooldown. • Bump reaction for friendly NPCs has been disabled. • Fixed an issue where grappled enemies played voice lines as if the player bumped into them. • Using Zetatech Sandevistan MK. 1 cyberware now correctly slows time. • Player can no longer cancel fall damage by performing a slide action when about to fall from greater heights • It is no longer possible to perform Gorilla Arms finishers against civilians. • Fixed an issue where V could get pushed too far by a speeding vehicle. • If V picks up a body containing a quest item, the item will now be automatically added to the inventory. • Fixed an issue where a civilian running from a driving player could react incorrectly. • Picking up or grappling an NPC with a burning or EMP status now transfers the status to the player. • Improved jacking in interactions with forklifts. • Fixed an issue where dodging right after the Kerenzikov cyberware effect ended resulted in pushing V a great distance forward. • Fixed an issue where enemies did not fall on the ground after being killed with Synapse Burnout.

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt reveal Xbox Series X gameplay

• Fixed an issue where Breach Protocol was not working correctly against Sasquatch. • Fixed an issue preventing Placide from being taken down in stealth. • Short Circuit quickhack’s damage over time will no longer finish off defeated enemies. • Cyberpsychos and minibosses are now immune to Tranquilizer rounds and System Reset Quickhack. • Fixed an issue where stacking cooldown reduction over 100% could result in blocking quickhacks. • V can no longer use consumables in situations where scene context would not support it. • Clothing vendors now sell items more suitable for the location. • Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City. • The item for resetting perk points (TABULA E-RASA) can now be bought at a reduced price. • Reduced amount of higher quality crafting components needed to craft iconic items. • Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in empty buildings when exiting a vehicle parked close to a wall. • Data is now correctly displayed when scanning the Militech Manticore AV. • Fixed the prompt on an unavailable Vehicle door that said “Locked []”. • Fixed an issue where dumping a body in the trunk started the vehicle’s engine. • Fixed an issue where NPCs turning the steering wheel broke their upper body animations. • Gorilla Arms damage has been increased by 20%. • Reduced prices of Kiroshi optics fragment recipes. • Reduced power of revolver wielding NPCs. • Fixed an issue where disassembling part of a stack granted the number of experience as if the entire stack was disassembled. • Disassembling grenades now properly grants Common and Uncommon components. • Extending the sliding ladder won’t result in player’s death if they are below it. • Fixed several door blockers that could make enemy NPCs stuck, preventing them from being killed. • Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to trip over other NPCs too often. • V should now automatically unequip a charged grenade when entering safe areas. • Fixed an issue where pedestrians could get teleported after being hit by a vehicle. • Transmigration trait is now unlockable at Breach Protocol level 20, rather than 16. Players who unlocked Transmigration pre-level 20 and did not yet reach that level will have the trait locked and Perk Points for it restored.