Daily horoscope for March 29: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Take some time out of your day to focus on what can and cannot be trusted.
If you think something is too good to be true, then chances are you are right.
But do not get carried away with the Sun being in Aries. This can ignite your passions, but try and keep it under wraps.
It is okay to go against the grain today and do your own thing.
But Jupiter in Aquarius also brings with it a sense of belonging, so you may feel conflicted.
Stop for a moment and learn to appreciate those around you who you trust.
Horoscope Friends said: “Don’t believe everything you hear today, as some of it may be half true and some a complete fabrication.
“Need advice? Make sure it’s from a legitimate source. If you’re offered an opportunity, it can pay to look into the details and scrutinise the small print.
“You do have an advantage though. As you’ll sense what others are thinking, even if they don’t say it out loud.
“Your ability to tune in could help you take inspired action or say the right thing at the right time, netting you a golden opportunity.”
