David Cooks Mixed Bean Soup Recipe Packed With Hearty GOYA Beans and Zesty Ranch Flavor!

Spring is in the air and a new season calls for a new recipe. We’ve partnered with Goya Foods to bring a protein-packed meal that can be prepared in just a few minutes! David is cooking up Mixed Bean Soup. This simple recipe is loaded with hearty GOYA beans, spices and a dash of ranch flavor for that Southwest Zest we all love. It’s perfect for your Spring Cookout or entertaining the family at your Easter celebration!





This Week’s Recipe: Mixed Bean Soup

Ingredients

1 lb Ground Beef

1 Can GOYA Pinto Beans

1 Can GOYA Red Kidney Beans

1 Can GOYA Black Beans

1 Can GOYA Cannellini Beans

1 Large Can Diced Tomatoes

1 Can Southwestern Corn

GOYA Adobo Seasoning

1 Packet of GOYA Taco Season Mix

1 Packet Ranch Dressing Mix

Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

Fresh Cilantro, Chopped Instructions

1- Season ground beef with Adobo. Brown ground beef in a large pot on medium heat and crumble into small pieces with spoon or fork. Reduce heat and remove excess grease from pot with spoon.

2- Add all beans, with juice, to pot (do not drain or rinse). Add tomatoes, corn, GOYA Taco Seasoning mix and Ranch Dressing mix. Stir well and cook on simmer for 10-15 minutes.

3- Let cool for a few minutes serve and top with cheese and fresh cilantro.Get A Printable Recipe

GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.