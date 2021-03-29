Flights: easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2, BA & TUI updates ahead of travel restart announcement

easyJet

Ahead of these key dates, what are the latest updates from UK airlines?

easyje t has continued to operate some flights throughout the pandemic, however, these are subject to change at short notice.

Passengers who are impacted by cancellations will be contacted by the airline.

“If part/all of your trip is cancelled, you will be notified directly via email and informed of the options available to you,” the easyJet website detailed in its latest statement.

“We know that this has been a difficult and frustrating time for many of you who have had your travel plans disrupted, for those who may have had to wait on calls, or for those who faced difficulties booking onto rescue flights.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, we will be flying again. ”

The airline has also introduced a flexible cancellation policy for customers who may be impacted by travel or lockdown restrictions.

It explained: “Due to a number of countries across our network imposing national and regional lockdown restrictions, we appreciate the uncertainty this may be causing if you are due to fly with us and understand that you may wish to change your travel plans, so we are providing a number of flexible options.”

Passengers who are hoping to change travel plans must do so within two hours.

