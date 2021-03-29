Fundraising page launched for Texas DPS trooper shot multiple times on Friday night

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — An online fundraiser has been launched to support Chad Walker, the Texas DPS trooper who was shot on Friday night, and his family.

Walker was shot multiple times after he stopped to help the driver of a disabled vehicle on FM 2838 outside Mexia, northeast of Waco, DPS said.

Walker was taken to a hospital in Waco where he is in a critical condition.

A GoFundMe page created for Walker, a father-of-four, and his family raised more than $ 12,000 as of 3 p.m. on Sunday.

It was created by Kara Hardin, who wrote on the page that she had the family’s permission to collect donations, which she said will be used for medical and travel needs.

After the shooting, DPS launched a Blue Alert for the suspect, 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson, Jr.,

Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer. The alert was canceled when Pinson was found dead on Saturday evening.

Harley Tamplin