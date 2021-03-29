Get a FREE electric scooter with this ludicrously brilliant offer from Xiaomi

But if you’ve got some private land near you that you’d like to use as your own personal Silverstone, then this is a brilliant giveaway. And even if you’re only looking to buy a new smartphone, the freebie Mi Electric Scooter Essential would look like a very generous gift for a family member or could help recoup some of the initial outlay for the phone when sold on eBay.
To claim the free electric scooter, you’ll need to pre-order the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 from Vodafone between March 16 and 31, 2021. Once you have received your Xiaomi Mi 11 in the post, you’ll need to submit a claim for a free Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential between April 14 and May 15, 2021.
Xiaomi says it should be able to validate your claim within 5 working days. And after it’s all rubber-stamped, you’ll receive your free Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential within 30 days.
As well as a supercharged Snapdragon processor, there’s also a massive 108-megapixel rear camera which Xiaomi says will create images with razor-sharp detail comparable to the shots you’d get from a professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras. Clearly, that’s a bold claim and we’ll have to wait until the reviews arrive to see if it’s true. But it’s probably a good bet that if you’re still holding onto a four- or five-year-old smartphone, this is sure to be a big step up.
That massive main lens is joined by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera for stunning landscape shots and a 5MP telemacro lens for improved close-ups. This triple-lens system should offer owners improved night photography along with impressive video capture.
You’ll find effects such as Parallel World – which duplicates and inverts your scene to give the appearance of a mirrored world – to Freeze Frame Video – which freezes and clones video frames to create the illusion that parts of your video are frozen in time. Real film buffs may also appreciate the Magic Zoom mode, creating an illusion of the camera simultaneously zooming in and out of the scene, a trick originally popularised in thriller blockbusters.
Of course, all of those photos and videos need a good screen to view the content on and Xiaomi appears to have that covered. The Mi 11 looks set to offer one of the best screens on the market and has already received an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the world’s leading professional display review institution. Owners will also be treated to a 120Hz high refresh-rate on its 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay.
The 4,600mAh battery also looks impressive with it compatible with both 55W wired charging and 50W wireless refill speeds. Finally, there are some dual speakers which have been tuned by the team at Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 will go on sale in the UK this month with 128GB and 256GB variants both available. Xiaomi Mi 11 starts from £46 a month on a two-year contract from Vodafone, and tops-out at £60 a month for 50GB of 5G data, unlimited texts, and a YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime or Spotify subscription for the 24-month length of your contract thrown-in.
Oh, and a free scooter too.
