How to lose visceral fat: A vegan diet may help you to lose the belly fat

The NHS certified: “You can get most of the nutrients you need from eating a varied and balanced vegan diet.”
This includes eating five portions of fruit and vegetables every day, basing meals on wholegrain potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta, and using dairy alternatives.
Examples of dairy alternatives include soya drinks and yoghurts – just make sure you pick the low-fat and low-sugar options.
For protein, you can eat on beans and pulses, such as:
- Baked beans
- Red, green, yellow and brown lentils
- Chickpeas
- Garden peas
- Black-eyed beans
- Broad beans
- Kidney beans
- Butter beans
- Haricots
- Cannellini beans
- Flageolet beans
- Pinto beans
- Borlotti beans
