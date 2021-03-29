How to lose visceral fat: A vegan diet may help you to lose the belly fat

The NHS certified: “You can get most of the nutrients you need from eating a varied and balanced vegan diet.”

This includes eating five portions of fruit and vegetables every day, basing meals on wholegrain potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta, and using dairy alternatives.

Examples of dairy alternatives include soya drinks and yoghurts – just make sure you pick the low-fat and low-sugar options.

For protein, you can eat on beans and pulses, such as:

Baked beans

Red, green, yellow and brown lentils

Chickpeas

Garden peas

Black-eyed beans

Broad beans

Kidney beans

Butter beans

Haricots

Cannellini beans

Flageolet beans

Pinto beans

Borlotti beans

Read More