How to make Easter egg nests: Recipe for Easter egg nest cakes

One baked good that’s guaranteed to impress your friends and family is actually one of the simplest to make. Easter egg nests can be made with minimal ingredients and you can chop and change some to suit your dietary needs or general preferences.

How to make Easter egg nests This recipe will take you fifteen minutes and uses Shredded Wheat, which can be swapped out for Frosties, corn flakes or other alternatives. For a dozen adorable Easter egg nests you’ll need the following: Ingredients 100g Shredded Wheat

Melt the milk chocolate, golden syrup and butter in a small glass bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Stir regularly with a wooden spoon until the mixture is completely melted and glossy with no lumps. Break up the Shredded Wheat into small pieces in a large bowl using your hands. Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the bowl with the Shredded Wheat and mix with the wooden spoon until all the Shredded Wheat is covered in the melted chocolate.

Although this recipe opts for milk chocolate, you can always swap out for white chocolate, dark chocolate or a vegan alternative. This recipe uses Shredded Wheat but this can easily be swapped for other cereal such as cornflakes or even Rice Krispies. It should be noted that by using something other than Shredded Wheat you will get chunkier nests, but they will still look just as impressive for Easter.

Read More