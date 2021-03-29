Jeremy Clarkson hits out with another jibe at Meghan Markle

The presenter also said the Royal Family has dealt with “beheadings, affairs, abdications” so he is “fairly sure it’ll be able to weather the banal musings of a silly little cable TV actress”.

Piers Morgan also claimed Jeremy messaged him after his comments about not believing the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain.

Piers said he did not believe her allegations in the Oprah interview, leading to more than 57,000 complaints to Ofcom.

In a piece in the Mail on Sunday, Piers wrote: “I got a text from my old foe Jeremy Clarkson that read: ‘I am completely on your side.’”