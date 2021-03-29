Jeremy Clarkson quips 'accident-prone' co-star is 'responsible' for Suez Canal crisis

“We were in Egypt last week, trying to get from Port Said, on the Mediterranean, to the small village of Abu Sultan, on the Red Sea.”

He went on to describe the choices of vehicles he, Hammond and James May chose in order to embark on their journey, and strongly implied that one of his co-stars might have had something to do with the crisis.

“I chose a dune buggy and went through the desert, James May used a steam train and went through Saudi Arabia,” he continued.

“And the accident-prone Richard Hammond took command of a container ship called Ever Given and attempted to make the journey using the Suez Canal.”