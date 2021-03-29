NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Kate Middleton 'back on form' in new photo after Oprah interview 'knocked confidence'

Judi added: “Hopefully though, this stunning photo shows Kate back on form again, looking casual, natural and spontaneous while also managing to show respect to her royal status.”

“This smile looks unforced and genuine, with her eyes narrowed and her mouth open to display the upper teeth and her cheeks rounded.”

According to Judi, Kate’s passion for photography comes through in the new snap.

She said: “This is a pose captured in the moment rather than performed and held for the camera and before anyone suggests her own camera is just being held just as a prop, I have checked with a professional photographer and it seems her way of holding it looks correct.”

