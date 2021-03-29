Lewis Hamilton fires Max Verstappen warning after winning Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has warned Max Verstappen that he is still at the peak of his powers after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in dramatic fashion.

Red Bull were quicker all weekend and started the race on pole position but Hamilton used every ounce of his experience to ensure he crossed the chequred flag in first place.

Hamilton, 36, may be coming towards the tail end of his career but he is not ready to pass the batton over to the young pup Verstappen, 23, just yet.

“Each year they are talking about when you’ve hit your peak and I’m trying to make sure that timing is everything,” Hamilton said.

“I think that I am at [my peak] and Max is also doing really well at the moment so it is going to take everything and more. We have to keep putting in performances like this.

“I love the challenge and still love what I do.”