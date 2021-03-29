Liverpool maintain Mohamed Salah transfer stance as Kylian Mbappe priority comes to light

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah stance
Liverpool remain convinced that Mohamed Salah won’t be leaving Anfield any time soon.
Salah has frequently been linked with interest from Real Madrid, and transfer speculation was ramped up earlier this season when former Egypt striker Mohamed Aboutrika claimed his compatriot was not happy at the club.
But the Premier League club are confident Salah will see out his contract, which expires in 2023 – and are optimistic he will stay longer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
“Liverpool are convinced that they can keep Mohamed Salah,” Romano wrote in his column for Benchwarmers.
“Soon they will have to talk about his contract expiring in June 2023, but there is no problem with the club.”
Mbappe priority amid Reds transfer talk
One player Liverpool have freuquently been linked with in recent times is PSG star Kylian Mbappe.
The 22-year-old World Cup winner has long been expected to join Real Madrid if and when he leaves the Parc des Princes.
But he has also spoken of his admiration for Liverpool – and the feeling is mutual, with Klopp a confirmed fan of the forward.
However, Mbappe has not held talks with the Reds, despite rumours to the contrary.
That’s again according to Romano, who said Mbappe’s current focus is on extending his Paris-Saint Germain contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season.
“To date, the priority is to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain for the renewal of his contract.”
Muller hints at following in Thiago’s footsteps
Thomas Muller has suggested he could follow in the footsteps of Thiago Alcantara, who joined Liverpool last summer.
Muller broke into Bayern Munich’s first team in 2008, and has become synonymous with Bundesliga giants’ success ever since.
