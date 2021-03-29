Michael Jackson: Lisa Marie Presley kept marriage secret from mother Priscilla Presley

Shortly after Lisa Marie’s divorce from her first husband Danny Keough in 1994, she started a relationship with King of Pop Michael Jackson. The 27-year-old had met him just a few years prior and the loved-up couple decided to get married sooner rather than later. While the world looked on in shock at the time, Priscilla told talk show host Oprah Winfrey how she didn’t know anything about it.

Speaking in 2005 on Oprah, Priscilla revealed 37-year-old Michael had tried to connect with Lisa Marie years earlier. Elvis Presley’s ex-wife said she was “concerned and suspicious” about Michael when he called and asked her to have dinner with him and to bring Lisa Marie along. She explained: “I said: ‘She’s only 16, she’s kind of young.’ And he was saying: ‘No I want to meet her!’ So I said, you know, she’s in school right now.” Despite Priscilla stopping their contact, Michael later reached out to Lisa Marie himself, starting their relationship. READ MORE: Michael Jackson music was ‘removed’ from iconic ‘90s video game score

Priscilla told Oprah: “I didn’t know him. That kind of passed and he got hold of her somehow through a mutual friend… she went off and got married and I didn’t even know they got married! “I was at home in the morning and it came on the news. Someone came in and said: ‘Lisa got married!’ “I said: ‘No she didn’t, who did she marry?’ They said Michael Jackson. I said: ‘No, she wouldn’t do that to me.’” Laughing, the star said: “Sure enough, it was on the news and there were helicopters over my house. So she called me and I said: ‘Did you marry Michael Jackson?’”

Priscilla continued: “I couldn’t help think there’s Graceland, there’s Neverland, there’s a whole thread which goes into what he does and even in his business. “I do think there was some of that – not that he didn’t care, but I think there’s a whole other agenda going on.” When pressed about her feelings towards Michael, she continued: “I would hate to believe it was for one thing. I really don’t want to go there with that, it’s just hard for me to believe that people do that.” Lisa Marie was later quizzed about whether she consummated her marriage with Michael. She admitted she had.