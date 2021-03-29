Naga Munchetty dislocates knee outside BBC studio before popping it back in

“I think that’s fair enough. Panache and finesse are not really my strengths. When I play tennis, I hit the ball so it goes over three courts.

“I have no control, whereas squash, I fly into walls, hit the ball hard. You know, stop, start, little whirlwind, but no finesse.

“So tennis I’m not bothered about missing but I’m pleased for everyone who gets back out there. Not for me, not for me. Golf, we could have a long conversation about that Rachel, as you know. “

Today in the UK, outdoors sports and leisure activities such as football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts and outdoor swimming pools have reopened.