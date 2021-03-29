Panasonic rivals Samsung, Sony and LG with launch of its clever new TVs

If you fancy treating yourself to a pin-sharp new telly, then you’re certainly spoilt for choice this year. All the big manufacturers, including Sony, Samsung and LG, have now revealed their new televisions for the upcoming year. Last, but definitely not least, is Panasonic. The Japanese technology company has now given consumers a glimpse of what’s coming to store shelves over the next 12 months, and it certainly looks like an eye-pleasing line-up of big screens.

So, if you’ve been holding off buying a new Smart TV to binge Netflix, or play your shiny new next-generation console – we’ve now seen the full line-up. So, what is Panasonic bringing to the table? The most premium of the new Panasonic bunch is the new JZ2000, which was actually revealed in January and includes automatic scene selection that adjusts the settings depending on what you happen to be viewing. There’s also improved sound thanks to side-firing speakers and the TV includes a stand that swivels so you can get the perfect viewing angle. This premier telly has now been joined by Panasonic’s new JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 series which will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch screens. Plus, new for 2021, are smaller 48-inch sizes which means there’s more choice for consumers. As with the JZ2000, these sets benefit from the colour tuning of Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3, and a trusted collaborator of some of the world’s best filmmakers.