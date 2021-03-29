Panasonic rivals Samsung, Sony and LG with launch of its clever new TVs

The most premium of the new Panasonic bunch is the new JZ2000, which was actually revealed in January and includes automatic scene selection that adjusts the settings depending on what you happen to be viewing. There’s also improved sound thanks to side-firing speakers and the TV includes a stand that swivels so you can get the perfect viewing angle.
This premier telly has now been joined by Panasonic’s new JZ1500, JZ1000 and JZ980 series which will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch screens. Plus, new for 2021, are smaller 48-inch sizes which means there’s more choice for consumers. As with the JZ2000, these sets benefit from the colour tuning of Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3, and a trusted collaborator of some of the world’s best filmmakers.
The JX940 series will have particular appeal for sports and gaming enthusiasts. Firstly, like the newly announced OLED TVs, the JX940 also features the new HCX Pro AI processor, meaning it can automatically detect sports broadcasts and optimise the picture quality accordingly.
Intelligent Clear Motion also smooths out dynamic action for flicker-free viewing. The JX800 also introduces the Android TV OS to Panasonic’s line-up which should make it ideal for accessing every streaming service available on the market.
Full pricing will be revealed in the coming weeks, so watch this space.
