Pound euro exchange rate continues fight to break 1.17 mark – travel money advice

“We’ve seen a massive spike in online searches for travel money deals in reaction to the news. In the last month, there’s been a 68 percent increase in traffic to the money.co.uk travel deals page, as Brits prepare for their first post lockdown holiday,” James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at Money.co.uk told Express.co.uk.

However, even with the positive rates on offer at the moment, Mr Andrews warns switching currency right now might not be the wisest decision.

“Although countries have said they will be opening their doors to UK visitors, consumers must be cautious before exchanging money at this stage,” he warned.