PS5 EE restock: Time, date, tips and tricks for surprising UK stock drop

customers can pick up a PlayStation from an unlikely source this week.

PS5

The next confirmed PS5 stock drop for UK customers is taking place on the BT/EE website.

The EE PS5 restock has a March 30 release date. There’s no official launch time, although previous EE stock drops have taken place at around 8am.

Express Online has contacted a BT/EE spokesperson for confirmation, and will update this article once the time has been announced.

There’s more bad news if you’re not with EE, because the PS5 consoles will only be available for existing customers.

“Great news, we’re releasing a small amount of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on EE,” reads an official EE statement.

“These consoles are only available for existing EE customers via Add to Plan. As with previous console releases, it will be via a self-serve online order journey only.

“We’ll let existing EE Mobile customers who have pre-registered their interest know about this stock release, ahead of them going on sale.”

To give yourself the best possible chance of bagging a PlayStation, check out the tips and tricks below for buying from EE.