Roger Federer explains the key question fans always ask him involving Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has revealed the one question he continuously gets asked by supporters and it involves one of his long-term rivals Novak Djokovic. Federer is hoping to cement his place as the greatest tennis player of all time but there is one moment in his career which still haunts fans.

One of the most agonising defeats of the Swiss star’s career came in the 2019 Wimbledon final against Djokovic.

Federer spurred two Championship points as the match went to a fifth-set tiebreak.

World No 1 Djokovic dug in deep to win the blockbuster finale and claw back some of the deficit to Federer’s Grand Slam tally.

Federer has not won a major tournament since and fans remain curious about how he will bounce back.

“Fans talked to me about that defeat for weeks on the internet,” Federer told Numero Homme magazine. “And still today it happens to me.