Roger Federer explains the key question fans always ask him involving Novak Djokovic

Federer spurred two Championship points as the match went to a fifth-set tiebreak.
World No 1 Djokovic dug in deep to win the blockbuster finale and claw back some of the deficit to Federer’s Grand Slam tally.
Federer has not won a major tournament since and fans remain curious about how he will bounce back.
“Fans talked to me about that defeat for weeks on the internet,” Federer told Numero Homme magazine. “And still today it happens to me.
Federer has become an expert and not dwelling on defeats and he explains how he got over the dramatic loss.
“The most important thing is not to give them too much emotional importance,” he added.
“Don’t judge yourself at all costs. Analyse and understand. You can do this alone, or by talking with others to get them out of the disappointment.
“When I was young, I wasn’t even angry when I lost, but extremely sad. I couldn’t think straight.
“Now I only need half an hour to recover from a defeat, maybe an hour if it’s the Wimbledon final.”
Federer sat out of the majorty of last season because he underwent surgery on a knee injury.
Federer has returned to Switzerland to continue his recovery ahead of the clay season.
