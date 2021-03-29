Spain furious at huge numbers of French tourists – while local can't move between regions

In February, Spanish capital Madrid welcomed almost 35,000 tourists, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Most of these were French and stayed overnight in Spain.

Bars in Madrid remain open until 11pm despite the high number of cases in the region.

Parties have had to be broken up while the municipal police intervened in over 3,700 tourist accommodation sites, such as Airbnb, which did not comply with restrictions.

